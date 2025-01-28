Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Records five steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Black registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and five steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime loss to the Heat.

Black recorded a career-high five steals in an impressive all-around performance for the second-year guard. It's worth noting, however, that Jalen Suggs (back) could be cleared to return any day now, and that could limit Black's upside going forward. In 11 January outings, Black produced averages of 11.7 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now