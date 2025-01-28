Anthony Black News: Records five steals

Black registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and five steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime loss to the Heat.

Black recorded a career-high five steals in an impressive all-around performance for the second-year guard. It's worth noting, however, that Jalen Suggs (back) could be cleared to return any day now, and that could limit Black's upside going forward. In 11 January outings, Black produced averages of 11.7 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes.