Anthony Black News: Retreats to bench vs. Sacramento

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 6:42pm

Black will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Kings.

After going scoreless in Monday's start against the Warriors, Black will cede his place in Orlando's starting lineup to Cole Anthony. Through 38 appearances from the Magic's bench, Black has averaged 9.0 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks in 24.1 minutes, so he should still receive substantial minutes in the absence of Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) against Sacramento.

