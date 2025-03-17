Anthony Black News: Scores 17 points in win

Black supplied 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Cole Anthony (toe) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) were both cleared to play in this game, but Cory Joseph started at point guard again, while Anthony came off the bench. Anthony, who'd missed two straight games, lasted only six minutes before aggravating his injury, allowing Black to see more usage off the bench. This was Black's highest-scoring outing since Feb. 23, when he scored a season-high 23 points. Given the inconsistencies of his production and role, Black doesn't offer a ton of fantasy value, even if Anthony misses extended time.