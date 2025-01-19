Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Shines off bench in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Black supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-100 loss to Denver.

Black provided a nice lift off the Magic bench in Sunday's outing, leading all bench players in scoring while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and securing a pair of steals defensively. Black has posted at least 10 points and five dimes on eight occasions this season while now having tallied 14 or more points in eight contests.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now