Anthony Black News: Shines off bench in defeat
Black supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-100 loss to Denver.
Black provided a nice lift off the Magic bench in Sunday's outing, leading all bench players in scoring while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and securing a pair of steals defensively. Black has posted at least 10 points and five dimes on eight occasions this season while now having tallied 14 or more points in eight contests.
