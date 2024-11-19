Anthony Black News: Shows up with 20 points from bench
Black logged 20 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-99 win over the Suns.
Black posted a season-high 20 point in the win, blowing way past his previous high of 12 points. Black is carving out a larger role in his sophomore season after averaging only 16.9 minutes per game during his rookie campaign. The 2023 first-round pick has the goods to be an eventual starter, but the Arkansas product will remain behind Jalen Suggs on the depth chart for the foreseeable future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now