Anthony Black News: Solid on defensive end
Black posted eight points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 victory over the Lakers.
While Black couldn't find his rhythm from the field, he made up for it with a strong showing on the defensive end. He's in the midst of a slump, however, as he's averaging 9.7 points on 35.3 percent shooting over his last three games with Jalen Suggs (back) sidelined for all of those.
