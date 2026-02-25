Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Solid on defensive end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Black posted eight points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 victory over the Lakers.

While Black couldn't find his rhythm from the field, he made up for it with a strong showing on the defensive end. He's in the midst of a slump, however, as he's averaging 9.7 points on 35.3 percent shooting over his last three games with Jalen Suggs (back) sidelined for all of those.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
