Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Starting vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Black is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat.

The Magic will be depleted for this matchup since they'll be missing three regular starters in Jalen Suggs (ankle), Franz Wagner (oblique) and Paolo Banchero (oblique), so Black will be tasked with having a prominent role on offense while holding a starting role in the backcourt. Black has started just once this season prior to Saturday, as he recorded seven points, two rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes in a 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers on Nov. 1.

