Anthony Black News: Starts in second half Saturday

Black ended Saturday's 111-100 win over the Pistons with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Black started in the second half of Saturday's game after Jalen Suggs suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Black scored seven of his 11 points in the second half, and he could be inserted into the Magic's starting lineup against the Hornets on Monday if Suggs is unable to play.