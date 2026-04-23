Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Struggles in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Black logged five points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 loss to Detroit in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Black has yet to find the form he displayed in the regular season. Through two postseason contests, he's averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 steals on a combined 4-of-13 shooting.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
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