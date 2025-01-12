Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Black logged 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes of play during Sunday's 102-99 win over the 76ers.

Black has shown flashes of brilliance this season, and tonight was one of those nights for the second-year guard. He contributed across the board, which should please fantasy managers who played him in category leagues. However, Black is certainly benefitting from starter Jalen Suggs (back) being out, and even then he's remained unpredictable during Suggs' absence. He'll look to keep rolling Wednesday against the Bucks.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
