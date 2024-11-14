Anthony Black News: Tallies season-high four steals

Black contributed six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 win over the Pacers.

Despite not being a volume scorer, Black continues to make a positive impact off Orlando's bench. The second-year guard's four steals were a season-high and he also tied his most assists in a game this year with six. Across his 13 appearances in 2024-25, Black is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes.