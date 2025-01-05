Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Will play against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 1:31pm

Black (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Black will return Sunday from a four-game absence due to a back contusion. He'll likely be inserted into the starting lineup due to Jalen Suggs (back) and Gary Harris (hamstring) being ruled out. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Black averaged 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 24.2 minutes per contest.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now