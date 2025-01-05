Anthony Black News: Will play against Utah

Black (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Black will return Sunday from a four-game absence due to a back contusion. He'll likely be inserted into the starting lineup due to Jalen Suggs (back) and Gary Harris (hamstring) being ruled out. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Black averaged 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 24.2 minutes per contest.