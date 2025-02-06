Anthony Davis Injury: Active at shootaround
Davis (abdomen) participated in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Davis is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to an abdominal muscle strain. However, the star big man's participation in shootaround is a positive sign that he will be available to make his Dallas debut against Boston.
