Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Active at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 9:08am

Davis (abdomen) participated in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Davis is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to an abdominal muscle strain. However, the star big man's participation in shootaround is a positive sign that he will be available to make his Dallas debut against Boston.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now