Anthony Davis Injury: Appears to avoid serious injury

Davis told reporters after Saturday's 116-105 win over the Rockets that the groin and quadriceps injuries that he suffered are "nothing serious," Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

When Davis initially went down late in the third quarter, it wasn't clear whether he aggravated an abdominal muscle strain that forced him to be sidelined for five games. He was unable to return to Saturday's contest, but he appeared confident after the game that the injury isn't long term. Davis' status will be closely monitored ahead of Monday's game against the Kings.