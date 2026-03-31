Anthony Davis Injury: Cleared for light contact

Davis (finger) is healing on schedule and has been cleared for light contact work, though he remains without a timetable for a return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Davis hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to ligament damage in his left hand and can be considered week-to-week until the Wizards offer another update on his progress. However, with the team holding a 17-58 record, it wouldn't be surprising if the star big man doesn't return this season.