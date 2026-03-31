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Anthony Davis Injury: Cleared for light contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Davis (finger) is healing on schedule and has been cleared for light contact work, though he remains without a timetable for a return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Davis hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to ligament damage in his left hand and can be considered week-to-week until the Wizards offer another update on his progress. However, with the team holding a 17-58 record, it wouldn't be surprising if the star big man doesn't return this season.

Anthony Davis
Washington Wizards
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