Anthony Davis Injury: Cleared for more work

The Mavericks announced Friday that Davis (adductor) is improving daily and has been cleared for more on-court movements, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

While Davis is progressing from the left adductor strain he sustained in his Mavericks debut Feb. 8, the team's latest update doesn't shed much light on how close he actually is to playing again. Notably, Friday's update doesn't indicate that Davis is ready to practice, so he looks to be in the week-to-week stage of his recovery rather than day-to-day. In the wake of Kyrie Irving (knee) recently suffering a season-ending ACL tear, the Mavericks could opt to shut Davis down if the injury-ravaged club isn't confident in its ability to make a deep playoff run.