Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Cleared for more work Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:03am

Davis (adductor) has been cleared for more on-court movements and is set to be evaluated weekly by the Mavericks moving forward, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks have shed some light on Davis' status after he sustained a left adductor strain in his team debut Feb. 8. Shams Charania of ESPN relayed Tuesday that the club could end up shutting the star big man down for the season, though this recent update suggests that the club will slowly increase his workload in practice before making a final decision.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
