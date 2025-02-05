Anthony Davis Injury: Could debut Thursday or Saturday

Davis (abdomen) plans to complete on-court workouts Tuesday and Wednesday before the Mavericks decide on his status for Thursday's game against the Celtics, WFAA 8 Dallas reports.

Davis was non-committal on his chances of making his Mavericks debut Thursday, though he said that if he's unable to play in Boston, he'll "more than likely" take the court Saturday versus the Rockets in Dallas. Before he was officially traded to the Mavericks on Sunday, Davis had been sidelined since Jan. 28 with an abdominal strain. While speaking to the media Tuesday, Davis reiterated that he expects to see most of his playing time at power forward, though he's still likely to get some minutes at center in place of starter Daniel Gafford on the occasions when head coach Jason Kidd wants to get more shooters on the floor.