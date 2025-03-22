Anthony Davis Injury: Could return during road trip

Davis (adductor) is progressing toward a potential return in Dallas' upcoming four-game road trip that begins with Monday's game versus the Nets, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Davis hasn't played since Feb. 8 due to a left adductor strain but is gearing up toward a return to action. The star big man has been going through 5-on-5 practices in the G League and could take the floor during Dallas' four-game road trip. Until Davis is able to suit up, Kai Jones and Dwight Powell should continue to soak up the majority of the team's center minutes.