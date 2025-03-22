Anthony Davis Injury: Could return during road trip
Davis (adductor) is progressing toward a potential return in Dallas' upcoming four-game road trip that begins with Monday's game versus the Nets, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Davis hasn't played since Feb. 8 due to a left adductor strain but is gearing up toward a return to action. The star big man has been going through 5-on-5 practices in the G League and could take the floor during Dallas' four-game road trip. Until Davis is able to suit up, Kai Jones and Dwight Powell should continue to soak up the majority of the team's center minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now