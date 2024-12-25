Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Diagnosed with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 6:13pm

Davis has been diagnosed with a left ankle injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis left the ongoing Lakers-Warriors game with an injury not disclosed immediately upon his departure. It took until halftime to publicize the big man's injury, diagnosed as one concerning his left ankle. Davis has yet to play since his game departure, leaving him with zero points (0-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal across his seven minutes of action.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
