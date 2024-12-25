Anthony Davis Injury: Diagnosed with ankle injury
Davis has been diagnosed with a left ankle injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis left the ongoing Lakers-Warriors game with an injury not disclosed immediately upon his departure. It took until halftime to publicize the big man's injury, diagnosed as one concerning his left ankle. Davis has yet to play since his game departure, leaving him with zero points (0-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal across his seven minutes of action.
