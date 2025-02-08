Anthony Davis Injury: Doesn't return Saturday

Davis (lower body) did not return to Saturday's 116-105 win over the Rockets. He finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks over 31 minutes.

Davis made his highly-anticipated Mavericks debut Saturday, and he set the tone for Dallas on both ends of the floor. However, Davis left at the 1:37 mark in the third quarter after going down with what was reported as a lower body injury. Davis had been dealing with an abdominal muscle strain before being traded to the Lakers on Feb. 1, though it's unclear whether Saturday's injury was an aggravation or separate. Naji Marshall, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Max Christie would stand to see more playing time against the Kings on Monday if either or both of Davis and P.J. Washington (ankle) are unable to play.