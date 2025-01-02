Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 12:34pm

Davis (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Thursday's game against the Blazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has only missed one game this season due to injury, but he appears to be trending toward missing Thursday's game against the visiting Blazers. If Davis is ruled out, the Lakers will likely lean on Rui Hachimura and potentially get Jaxson Hayes back on the floor to face Portland.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers

