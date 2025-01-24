Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Injury: Expected to play against Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 4:52pm

Davis (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers continue to regularly list Davis on their injury report, but the superstar big man is expected to play through right calf soreness Saturday. Over his last seven games, Davis has averaged 24.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.9 three-pointers.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers

