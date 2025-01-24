Anthony Davis Injury: Expected to play against Warriors

Davis (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers continue to regularly list Davis on their injury report, but the superstar big man is expected to play through right calf soreness Saturday. Over his last seven games, Davis has averaged 24.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.9 three-pointers.