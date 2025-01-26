Anthony Davis Injury: Expected to play Monday

Davis (foot) is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he is expected to suit up for the first half of the club's back-to-back set. The star big man has appeared in four consecutive outings for the Lakers, during which he has averaged 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per game.