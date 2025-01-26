Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Davis (foot) is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he is expected to suit up for the first half of the club's back-to-back set. The star big man has appeared in four consecutive outings for the Lakers, during which he has averaged 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per game.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
