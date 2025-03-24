Anthony Davis Injury: Expected to play Monday

The Mavericks have upgraded Davis (adductor) to probable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Davis was initially listed as doubtful to make his return from an 18-game absence due to a left adductor strain, though he's now expected to suit up. The star big man isn't expected to play in both halves of back-to-back sets yet, meaning he'll presumably sit out of Tuesday's game against the Knicks if he's deemed available Monday. Davis will likely operate under a minutes restriction Monday in what would be his first game since Feb. 8.