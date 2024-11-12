Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 5:31pm

Davis is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies with left foot plantar fasciitis, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was poked in the left eye in the third quarter of Sunday's 123-103 win over the Raptors and was unable to return. Fortunately for Davis, he checked out fine after he visited an ophthalmologist Monday, and at this stage, his lingering foot issue is the only injury that is affecting his status for Wednesday. Assuming he's cleared ahead of the opening tip, Davis shouldn't face any major playing-time restrictions against the Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
