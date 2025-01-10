Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Game postponed Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Davis and the Lakers will not play Saturday's game against the Spurs. as the game has been postponed due to the continuing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Davis was initially listed as probable for Saturday's game, but the NBA has decided to postpone the game, as well as the Clippers versus Hornets matchup, due to the dangerous situation in Los Angeles. The Lakers are set to play their upcoming five games at home, and it wouldn't be surprising if further games are postponed in the coming days. The Lakers' next scheduled game is a rematch against the Spurs on Monday.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
