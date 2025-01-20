Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Davis is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to right calf soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has frequented the injury report throughout the season but recently missed a game Friday against the Nets due to the foot injury. He's now dealing with a calf issue, an injury he'll test out in shootaround or pregame warmups to determine if he feels healthy enough to go Tuesday.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
