Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 6:12pm

Davis (adductor) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Austin Veazey of SI.com reports.

Davis was previously listed as probable on the injury report due to a left adductor strain but will suit up for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game. Prior to sitting out the Mavericks' final regular season game, the star big man averaged 21.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.7 blocks in 30.0 minutes over his past three outings.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
