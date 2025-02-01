Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Headed to Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 9:43pm

The Lakers are trading Davis (abdomen) to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic (calf) in a three-team trade involving the Jazz, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers will send Davis, Max Christie and their 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Doncic, Maxi Kleber (foot) and Markieff Morris, while the Jazz receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two second-round picks. It's a monumental shift for the Mavericks and Lakers, with Davis now heading to Dallas to pair up with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson while Doncic heads to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron James. The trade is pending players passing their physicals, but it's a move that has truly shaken up the Western Conference and the NBA.

