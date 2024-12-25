Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Davis has headed to the Lakers' locker room due to an undisclosed issue, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

An undisclosed problem has limited to seven minutes of action, which saw him miss all three of his field goals but log two rebounds and one steal. He will be questionable to return, leaving the Lakers to continue running a small-ball rotation for the time being.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now