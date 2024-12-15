Anthony Davis Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Davis headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Grizzlies with an apparent shoulder injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis tried to stay in the game after being down on the court holding his shoulder but ultimately asked to check out before heading to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, Christian Koloko could see extra run.
