Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Davis headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Grizzlies with an apparent shoulder injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis tried to stay in the game after being down on the court holding his shoulder but ultimately asked to check out before heading to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, Christian Koloko could see extra run.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now