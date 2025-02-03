Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Iffy to make Mavs debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 3:39pm

Davis (abdomen, recently traded) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Davis is working through an abdominal muscle strain that has had him out of action since Jan. 28. However, the trade involving Davis, Luka Doncic and four other players is still pending, so there's no guarantee that Davis will be available to make his Mavericks debut Tuesday even if fully healthy. If Davis is ruled out, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Celtics.

