Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Labeled questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Davis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a left shoulder contusion, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the Lakers' injury report this season and is currently battling a bruised shoulder. He's missed just one game in 2024-25 and is averaging 35.5 minutes per game. Davis has logged a double-double in 13 of his last 14 outings.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now