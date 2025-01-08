Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Lands another probable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 5:19pm

Davis is probable for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to left plantar fasciitis, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been an injury report regular for Los Angeles this season due to plantar fasciitis. Still, he's expected to play Thursday against the Hornets. Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks across his last three outings.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now