Anthony Davis Injury: Lands another probable tag

Davis is probable for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to left plantar fasciitis, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been an injury report regular for Los Angeles this season due to plantar fasciitis. Still, he's expected to play Thursday against the Hornets. Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks across his last three outings.