Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Leaves early with left eye injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 8:40am

Davis won't return to Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a left eye injury, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports. He'll finish with 22 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes.

Davis left Sunday's contest in the third quarter after getting poked in the eye on a block attempt. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but it should be noted that Davis dealt with a corneal abrasion to the same eye on two occasions last season. The Lakers will have two days off before returning to action Wednesday versus the Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
