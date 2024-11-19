Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Leaves for locker room Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 9:27pm

Davis (groin) went back to the locker room in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The superstar collided with John Collins on a screen -- which was later called a Flagrant one foul on Collins -- and stayed in briefly before checking out and heading to the locker room. If Davis is unable to return, Christian Koloko is expected to pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
