Anthony Davis Injury: Likely to play Monday

Davis (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's matchup versus the Pistons, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis will likely play through right hip soreness as he looks to continue his dominant season, during which he has averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.0 steals-plus-blocks and 2.8 assists across 35.8 minutes per game in six regular-season outings. The big man has produced a double-double in three consecutive games, and he has amassed four total on the season.