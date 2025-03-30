Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Likely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Davis (adductor) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Brooklyn.

Davis has played in three of the Mavericks' last four games while working his way back from an adductor injury and is on track to play in Monday's interconference game. Davis has averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 28.7 minutes per game since his return.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now