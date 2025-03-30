Anthony Davis Injury: Likely to play Monday

Davis (adductor) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Brooklyn.

Davis has played in three of the Mavericks' last four games while working his way back from an adductor injury and is on track to play in Monday's interconference game. Davis has averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 28.7 minutes per game since his return.