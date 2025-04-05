Anthony Davis Injury: Likely to play vs. LAC

Davis (adductor) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

After missing Friday's game against the Clippers, Davis will return to the floor to face Los Angeles on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back against Kawhi Leonard and company. Since returning from a long absence due to the adductor injury, the superstar big man is averaging 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, shooting 44 percent from the field.