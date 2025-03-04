Anthony Davis Injury: May miss rest of season

Shams Charania said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that the Mavericks could shut down Davis (thigh) for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Davis has yet to play another game for Dallas since suffering an injury in his Feb. 8 debut with the team. Now that Kyrie Irving (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign, the Mavericks might do the same with their new superstar big man, which would essentially end any hope of a postseason run in perhaps one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory for the franchise.