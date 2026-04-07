Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Not expected to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Head coach Brian Keefe said Tuesday that Davis (finger) is not expected to play again this season, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Davis hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to ligament damage in his left hand. Hughes relayed that the team tried to ramp him up but ultimately ran out of time. The star big man was recently cleared to take light contact and will continue rehabbing in the offseason ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. He'll finish this season with averages of 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game across 20 regular-season appearances with the Mavericks before being traded to the Wizards on Feb. 4.

Anthony Davis
Washington Wizards
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