Anthony Davis Injury: Now questionable for Monday's game

Davis (adductor) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Davis was listed as doubtful heading into the day, but after evaluating him during morning shootaround, the Mavericks are more seriously considering having the star big man return to action. If Davis does end up getting the green light to play in advance of the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip, he'll likely face restrictions in his first game since Feb. 8.