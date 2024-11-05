Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis Injury: Officially questionable

Published on November 5, 2024

Davis (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Davis is considered day-to-day after suffering a left ankle sprain during Monday's loss to the Pistons, so his questionable tag isn't surprising. The Lakers will likely wait until the last second to determine Davis' availability Wednesday. If he's sidelined, Jaxson Hayes would be a candidate to start at center if Los Angeles opts for a traditional first five.

