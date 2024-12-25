Anthony Davis Injury: Out for remainder of game
Davis (ankle) is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis will finish Wednesday's game with zero points (0-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in seven minutes. Without him available for Wednesday's matchup, the Lakers have had to rely on two-way player Christian Koloko at center or go with a small-ball rotation and no true center in the post. As for Davis, he will look to get back in shape before the Lakers host the Kings on Saturday.
