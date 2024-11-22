Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Saturday

Davis is probable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to left plantar fasciitis, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

By now, it's a trend to see Davis listed as probable, only to be cleared and handle his regular workload on a regular basis. The star big man is enjoying an excellent start to the season. Over 14 games, he's averaged 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals.