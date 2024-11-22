Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Davis is probable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to left plantar fasciitis, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

By now, it's a trend to see Davis listed as probable, only to be cleared and handle his regular workload on a regular basis. The star big man is enjoying an excellent start to the season. Over 14 games, he's averaged 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals.

