Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Saturday
Davis is probable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to left plantar fasciitis, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
By now, it's a trend to see Davis listed as probable, only to be cleared and handle his regular workload on a regular basis. The star big man is enjoying an excellent start to the season. Over 14 games, he's averaged 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals.
