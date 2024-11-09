Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Davis (left plantar fasciitis) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis is dealing with a lingering injury such as plantar fasciitis, but the probable tag suggests the star big man should be ready to play against Toronto. Davis registered 31 points (11-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 116-106 victory over the 76ers.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
