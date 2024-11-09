Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Sunday

Davis (left plantar fasciitis) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis is dealing with a lingering injury such as plantar fasciitis, but the probable tag suggests the star big man should be ready to play against Toronto. Davis registered 31 points (11-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 116-106 victory over the 76ers.