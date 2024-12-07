Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Sunday

Davis is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left plantar fasciitis, Dan Woike reports.

Davis has been a mainstay in the Lakers' injury report pretty much all season long, but the big man hasn't missed a game since Nov. 6. Thus, he should handle his regular workload Sunday. He came close to posting a triple-double in the loss to the Hawks on Friday, registering 38 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The star big man is averaging 22.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.