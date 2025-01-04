Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Houston, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After missing Thursday's game versus Portland, Davis returned Friday against the Hawks and produced 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals across 37 minutes. Probable tags are usually par for the course with Davis, and fantasy managers can expect him to suit up Sunday.

