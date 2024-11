Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Davis has played through left plantar fasciitis over the past couple of weeks, and he's expected to do so again Tuesday. Over his last five games, Davis has averaged 30.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals over 36.0 minutes per game.